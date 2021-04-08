Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,375 Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.34% of DXP Enterprises worth $9,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DXPE. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 37.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 13,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,325,000 after purchasing an additional 108,489 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

DXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.95. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $35.97. The stock has a market cap of $579.18 million, a PE ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 2.80.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $232.69 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DXP Enterprises news, VP Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $84,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.