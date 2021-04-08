Northern Trust Corp Sells 68,525 Shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 68,525 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.21% of Blucora worth $9,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Blucora by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Blucora by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Blucora by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $16.68 on Thursday. Blucora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $804.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Blucora had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $155.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blucora in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Blucora has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

