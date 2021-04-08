Northern Trust Corp Sells 9,269 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,269 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.24% of Hibbett Sports worth $9,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000.

In related news, Director James A. Hilt sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $1,197,765.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,349.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,074 shares of company stock valued at $3,826,399. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $68.96 on Thursday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $78.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.39 and its 200 day moving average is $52.50.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.42 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

