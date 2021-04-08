Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,643 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.12% of OneSpan worth $9,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in OneSpan by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpan in the third quarter worth $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 65.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

OSPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson began coverage on OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of OSPN opened at $25.37 on Thursday. OneSpan Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $33.33. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 634.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.93.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. OneSpan had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. OneSpan’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

OneSpan Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

