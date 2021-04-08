Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,484 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.59% of Vectrus worth $9,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEC. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 16,518 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Vectrus by 128.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Vectrus during the fourth quarter worth about $3,640,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vectrus alerts:

In other Vectrus news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,215.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 6th.

Shares of VEC opened at $53.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average of $49.24. The company has a market cap of $621.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Vectrus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $60.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.49. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Analysts predict that Vectrus, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.