Northland Securities Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by Northland Securities in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $225.00. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TREE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.31.

Get LendingTree alerts:

TREE stock opened at $229.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $175.01 and a 1 year high of $372.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.66 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.33.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.69. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $222.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that LendingTree will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 3,500 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $276.21 per share, with a total value of $966,735.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,237.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $262,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 5,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.