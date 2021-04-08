NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on NWE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In related news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $474,989.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $159,597.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,772 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,818 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,821,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 774.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 149,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 132,521 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $65.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $47.43 and a 1-year high of $66.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $313.45 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 72.51%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

