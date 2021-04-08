NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. NortonLifeLock reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Shares of NLOK traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.09. 3,421,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,562,974. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average of $20.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $24.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 48.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 19.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 36.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 71,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 19,110 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 202.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 337,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 225,692 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 50,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

