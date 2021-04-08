Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)’s share price fell 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.06 and last traded at $30.10. 115,029 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,519,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.31.

NCLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average of $25.24.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

