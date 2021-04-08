NovaPoint Capital LLC Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.2% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. increased its position in Apple by 302.4% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Apple by 112.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $127.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.31 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.03.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

