NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Trading Down 5.7%

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM)’s share price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.25. 24,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 25,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16.

About NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM)

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology that can predict patients' resistance to chemotherapy allowing for targeted cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. It has a collaboration agreement with NewStem Ltd.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for NovelStem International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovelStem International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.