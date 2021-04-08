Novo (NOVO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10,222.00

Novo (CURRENCY:NOVO) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Novo coin can now be purchased for $20.33 or 0.00035002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Novo has traded 55.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Novo has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $10,222.00 worth of Novo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00071337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.95 or 0.00266737 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005529 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $459.14 or 0.00790392 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,365.63 or 1.00475042 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00018474 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $408.86 or 0.00703839 BTC.

Novo Coin Profile

Novo’s total supply is 124,251 coins and its circulating supply is 64,983 coins. Novo’s official website is novocurrency.com . Novo’s official message board is www.facebook.com/novocurrency . Novo’s official Twitter account is @novocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Novo is https://reddit.com/r/novocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

