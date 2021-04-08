NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) COO Sells $265,047.40 in Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total transaction of $265,047.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,834,011.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NovoCure stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.45. The company had a trading volume of 10,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,526. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.62. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $194.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 701.72 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. NovoCure’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth $43,261,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVCR. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

