NPCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $253.00 (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 55.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NPCoin has traded up 48.9% against the dollar. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $252,588.46 and approximately $253.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000050 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 45% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000026 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003609 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPCoin (CRYPTO:NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

NPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

