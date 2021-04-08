NuBits (USNBT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $80.00

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. NuBits has a total market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $80.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NuBits has traded up 225.6% against the dollar. One NuBits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001832 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000505 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

NuBits Profile

USNBT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

NuBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

