Nucleus Vision Trading 13.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $60.63 million and $3.31 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00055685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00022638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00084067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $369.21 or 0.00635247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00030331 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,124,866,222 coins. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

