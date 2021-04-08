NuCypher (NU) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $18.98 Million

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded up 1% against the dollar. One NuCypher coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a market cap of $242.52 million and approximately $18.98 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NuCypher alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00055500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00021949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00082989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.00 or 0.00626661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NU is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,146,318,933 coins and its circulating supply is 408,250,000 coins. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuCypher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuCypher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.