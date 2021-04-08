Nuggets (NUG) Achieves Market Cap of $4.21 Million

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Nuggets coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $4.21 million and approximately $15,317.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nuggets has traded up 140.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00070473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.80 or 0.00264829 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.78 or 0.00795164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,636.83 or 0.99897282 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00017297 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.24 or 0.00709311 BTC.

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

