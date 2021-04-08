NULS Price Tops $1.27 on Major Exchanges (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 8th. One NULS coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002193 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NULS has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $126.88 million and approximately $57.42 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00070483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.72 or 0.00261268 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005446 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $457.27 or 0.00787460 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,270.54 or 1.00347214 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00017815 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $408.61 or 0.00703670 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

