Numeraire (NMR) Price Up 30.2% Over Last Week

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Numeraire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $70.43 or 0.00121562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Numeraire has traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $345.90 million and approximately $32.74 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00056450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00022457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.88 or 0.00634990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00083879 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00030526 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,592 coins and its circulating supply is 4,911,507 coins. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Buying and Selling Numeraire

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.