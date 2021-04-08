NuShares Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.06 Million (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 50.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One NuShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NuShares has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and $3.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NuShares has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00027762 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 48.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

About NuShares

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,856,185,350 coins and its circulating supply is 5,505,903,232 coins. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

Buying and Selling NuShares

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

