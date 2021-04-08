Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 23,802 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 794,400 shares.The stock last traded at $10.02 and had previously closed at $10.35.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUVB. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for oncology. Its portfolio includes various oncology programs with multiple drug development candidates. Nuvation Bio Incwas formerly known as RePharmation Inc and changed its name to Nuvation Bio Inc in April 2019.

