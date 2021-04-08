Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 14,989 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,989 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Kemper worth $21,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Kemper by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Kemper by 352.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 108,978 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kemper during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

KMPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kemper from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Kemper news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David P. Storch acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.12 per share, with a total value of $140,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,922.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMPR opened at $80.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.91. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $54.41 and a 1-year high of $85.69. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.78%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

