Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 64,434 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,434 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of ACI Worldwide worth $21,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,440,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,503,000 after buying an additional 79,683 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,390,000 after purchasing an additional 31,704 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,340,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,941,000 after purchasing an additional 505,618 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,080,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,532,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 967,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,171,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $38.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.02 and a beta of 1.27. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.85 and a 1 year high of $43.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ACIW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.