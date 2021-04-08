Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,069,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,419 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Vertiv worth $19,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

