Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 16,912 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,912 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.62% of PotlatchDeltic worth $20,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $56.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.49. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $273,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $165,499.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

