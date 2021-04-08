Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 239,435 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,043,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,435 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of Valley National Bancorp worth $19,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,166,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,627,000 after buying an additional 1,459,721 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after buying an additional 585,351 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after buying an additional 406,401 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,229,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 594,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 321,918 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.78. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $335.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.65 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.83%.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

