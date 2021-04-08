Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 27,980 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,176,491 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27,980 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.97% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $20,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBBY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBBY. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $28.31 on Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average of $23.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.