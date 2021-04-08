Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 55,189 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,682 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,189 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of IDACORP worth $21,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in IDACORP during the third quarter worth $2,757,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,213,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 233.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 106,363 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $100.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.91. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.91 and a 1 year high of $102.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

