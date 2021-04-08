Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,209,161 Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,209,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,266,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,270,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599,558 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter worth $93,010,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter worth $52,256,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Vale by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,353,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $95.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.20.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 53.75%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.51.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

