Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,753 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Syneos Health worth $20,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYNH. AJO LP bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Syneos Health by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Syneos Health by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $4,883,067.87. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Insiders have sold 4,758,587 shares of company stock valued at $353,153,609 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $76.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 1.85. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $81.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SYNH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

