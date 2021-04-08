Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,067,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,047 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.37% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $20,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATRA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 620.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,263,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,414 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after buying an additional 20,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,964,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter.

ATRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $35,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,046 shares of company stock valued at $433,018 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.81. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.22). As a group, equities analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

