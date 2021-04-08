Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,768 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Kohl’s worth $19,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.28.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $61.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -39.32 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $64.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

