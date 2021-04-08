Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $19.93 Million Stock Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,150 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Zai Lab worth $19,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Zai Lab by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,850,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,079,000 after purchasing an additional 247,713 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Zai Lab by 111.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,698,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Zai Lab by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after purchasing an additional 13,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Zai Lab by 18.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZLAB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.80.

In related news, Director Kai-Xian Chen sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $613,164.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,074.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $6,408,432.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,281,922.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,022 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,234 over the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $135.28 on Thursday. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $193.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.70 and a 200-day moving average of $125.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

