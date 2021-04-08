Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $20.58 Million Holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,547 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of Immunovant worth $20,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Immunovant by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,395,000 after purchasing an additional 84,438 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 283,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,095,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 55,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant stock opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.17. Immunovant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on IMVT shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Immunovant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

