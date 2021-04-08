Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $20.86 Million Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 187,555 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of National Retail Properties worth $20,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,566,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,312,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,924 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $31,096,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $9,231,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,222,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,931,000 after purchasing an additional 210,771 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

NYSE NNN opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average of $39.61. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $46.44.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. As a group, analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $281,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,211.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $1,521,733.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,213 shares in the company, valued at $24,290,785.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.