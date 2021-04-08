Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $20.93 Million Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $20,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,880,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,101,000 after purchasing an additional 127,576 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,835,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,381,000 after buying an additional 53,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,193,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,620,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,079,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,272,000 after buying an additional 70,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,061,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,832,000 after buying an additional 84,298 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $86.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.84 and a one year high of $123.52.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.13.
In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,841.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,409 shares of company stock worth $1,890,108. 16.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
