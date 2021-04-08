Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $21.19 Million Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,977 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of AeroVironment worth $21,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,463,000 after buying an additional 55,115 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 918,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 471,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 276,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,023,000 after purchasing an additional 76,825 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 272,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $113.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.10 and a 200-day moving average of $96.81. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $143.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.27 and a beta of 0.58.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

In other AeroVironment news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 24,716 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $2,998,792.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,153,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $16,974,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,105,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,125 shares of company stock worth $21,099,983. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

