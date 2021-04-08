Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $21.45 Million Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Envestnet worth $21,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet stock opened at $74.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.96 and a 200-day moving average of $79.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.04 and a twelve month high of $92.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -569.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENV. Truist began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.