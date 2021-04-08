Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $21.59 Million Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 898,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 562,508 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $21,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwood Investors LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,694,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 534.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,073,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 904,078 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 15,048.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 712,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after buying an additional 707,300 shares during the last quarter. B&I Capital AG bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth $12,487,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,154,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,726,000 after buying an additional 484,931 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 200.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.44. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $30.97.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $203.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 49.26%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

