Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Lear worth $20,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at $282,014,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $862,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,777 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 609,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,958,000 after acquiring an additional 435,366 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear by 281.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,455,000 after acquiring an additional 99,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,237,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEA. Barclays upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

NYSE LEA opened at $179.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $80.15 and a 52-week high of $196.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.41.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.15%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

