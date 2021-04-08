Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $20.28 Million in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 421,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,280,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Nutrien as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 33,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in Nutrien by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 291,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,033,000 after purchasing an additional 20,927 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 315,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 715,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,375,000 after purchasing an additional 113,949 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,341,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,655,000 after buying an additional 372,626 shares during the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NTR opened at $55.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 327.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $59.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.81.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

