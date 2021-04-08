Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 551,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55,717 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.74% of MaxLinear worth $21,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth about $1,045,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in MaxLinear by 2,449.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 99,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 95,547 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MaxLinear by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 11,934 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in MaxLinear by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 27,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MXL. Loop Capital upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital upped their target price on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

In other MaxLinear news, insider Curtis Ling sold 6,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $252,902.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 964,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,239,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $321,740.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,489,111.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 97,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,733,198 over the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MaxLinear stock opened at $34.80 on Thursday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $44.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.