Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,272 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Nexstar Media Group worth $19,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NXST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total transaction of $726,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,597 shares in the company, valued at $14,765,092.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $290,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,949,004.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,228 shares of company stock worth $20,353,973. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $145.71 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $163.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.85 and a 200-day moving average of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

