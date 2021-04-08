Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,840 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of AutoNation worth $19,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Shares of AN opened at $90.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $96.20.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $254,961.90. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $88,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,373 shares of company stock valued at $23,214,316 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.