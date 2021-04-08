Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,125 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Magellan Health worth $20,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magellan Health by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 221.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Magellan Health by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Magellan Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Magellan Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

MGLN opened at $93.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.27. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $95.43.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.45. Magellan Health had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

