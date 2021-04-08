Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,302 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Littelfuse worth $20,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter worth $31,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $266.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.03 and a 52 week high of $287.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.91 and a 200-day moving average of $240.33.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 28.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $1,887,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,832 shares in the company, valued at $6,155,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,812,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,712 shares of company stock valued at $7,163,466. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

