Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 432,387 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 241.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 611,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 432,387 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of EPR Properties worth $19,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 23,472 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 17.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in EPR Properties by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in EPR Properties by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in EPR Properties by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 242,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,868,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $49.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average of $35.48. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $51.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $134,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on EPR shares. Truist upped their price target on EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

