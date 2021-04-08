Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 67,021 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,021 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Sealed Air worth $20,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sealed Air by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,503,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,560 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,628,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,680,000 after buying an additional 1,373,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,181,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,214,000 after acquiring an additional 75,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,834,000 after acquiring an additional 553,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sealed Air by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,495,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,469,000 after acquiring an additional 130,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $45.21 on Thursday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $47.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.72. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEE. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. S&P Equity Research raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

