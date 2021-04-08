Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,355 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of PNM Resources worth $20,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in PNM Resources by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,132,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,790,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNM opened at $49.44 on Thursday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.98.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $359.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.86 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.65%.

PNM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

